Orlando City hold off Union to snap winless streak

By Reuters
ESPN
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndres Perea scored his second goal of the season in the second half and Orlando City held on to defeat the visiting Philadelphia Union 2-1 on Thursday evening. Benji Michel also scored his third goal of the year before half-time for Orlando (7-3-4, 25 points), which snapped a three-match winless run. The victory that vaulted the hosts above Philadelphia (6-4-5, 23 points) into second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benji Michel
Person
Quinn Sullivan
Person
Nani
Person
Mauricio Pereyra
Person
Olivier Mbaizo
Person
Pedro Gallese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Union#Lions#Gallese
