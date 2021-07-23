‘Trophies that you wear on your finger’: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers got their Super Bowl rings

"This is by far the most incredible ring that's ever been made."

Tom Brady joined his Tampa Bay teammates at the White House earlier this week. Andrew Harnik

The Red Sox staged a dramatic ninth inning rally against the Yankees on Thursday night, erasing a two-run deficit thanks to Kike Hernandez’s base hit.

In the 10th inning, a series of wild pitches from the New York bullpen allowed Boston to again tie the game before winning it on a walk-off sacrifice fly.

In the end, the Red Sox won the game, 5-4.

In Tokyo, the Summer Olympics officially opened:

Also on Thursday, the Bruins’ 2021-2022 schedule was released.

Tom Brady gets his Super Bowl ring (part seven): Buccaneers players marked another milestone in the celebrations of Super Bowl LV on Thursday as the team received their Super Bowl rings.

Given the sheer size of the ring, it received a fitting description from Tom Brady.

“They’re not so much rings, they’re more like trophies that you wear on your finger,” Brady said. “This is by far the most incredible ring that’s ever been made.”

Brady is an expert on the subject, having already acquired six other Super Bowl rings. Of course, the 43-year-old — as he has said many times throughout his career — noted that his favorite ring is “the next one.”

Trivia: Other than Tom Brady, what player in NFL history has the most Super Bowl rings?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He won his with the 49er and Cowboys.

More from Boston.com:

The Mass. House passed a sports betting bill. It faces an uncertain reception — and timeline — in the Senate.

Wally and Tessie were a Jeopardy clue on Thursday:

Cleveland’s baseball team will adopt “Guardians” as its new nickname:

On this day: In 1989, U.S. cyclist Greg LeMond entered the final day of the 1989 Tour de France trailing Frenchman Laurent Fignon by 50 seconds. Unlike most versions of the Tour, the final stage down the Champs-Elysees that year was an individual time-trail. It was LeMond’s last chance.

Then 28, LeMond had already won the Tour (becoming the first American to do so in 1986, triumphing amid the drama of a rivalry with teammate Bernard Hinault). But just as he appeared poised to dominate world cycling for years, tragedy struck.

He was accidentally shot by his brother-in-law in a hunting accident on Easter Sunday in 1987. The wound almost killed him, and left his cycling career in doubt.

Eventually returning to racing, LeMond struggled to regain his once dominant form. By the ’89 Tour, he was not among the pre-race favorites, according to a Sports Illustrated account.

But after hanging tough through the first 20 stages of the punishing race route, LeMond was within a minute of Fignon (himself a two-time winner).

By committing fully to an aerodynamic bike setup — something Fignon did not do — LeMond then threw himself at the 25-kilometer course. He averaged 33.893 mph (then a Tour record) to stop the clock at 26:57.

Fignon, who as the Yellow Jerey started after LeMond, struggled to the finish. Looking increasingly exhausted, the Frenchman finished with a time of 27:55, losing 58 seconds to his rival.

So by a margin of just eight seconds — still the smallest in Tour history — LeMond emerged jubilant and victorious. He would repeat in 1990, and — because of the ensuing scandals around both Lance Armstrong and Floyd Landis — remains the only American to ever officially win the Tour.

Daily highlight: Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz scored a beauty in Seattle’s 1-0 win over Austin FC on Thursday.

Trivia answer: Charles Haley