First Drive: Jaguar’s Final Gas-Powered XF and F-Pace Make a Grand, High-Performing Exit

Jaguar is a brand that combines three favorite automotive traits to various degrees: performance, luxury and style. In the 1960s, models like the Mark 2 and the E-Type represented the fastest cars, by a considerable margin, that you could get at a semi-affordable price. In the 1970s, the marque underwent a significant transformation, mainly driven by the US market: Jaguars became plush and luxurious, the brand image was defined by polished burl walnut dashboards, Connolly leather and, of course, the silky V-12 engine. By 2007, with the advent of the original XF, the automaker had refocused on contemporary, modern styling epitomized by designer Ian Callum’s first-generation XF and, subsequently, by the F-Type.