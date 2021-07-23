Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

First Drive: Jaguar’s Final Gas-Powered XF and F-Pace Make a Grand, High-Performing Exit

By Jens Meiners
robbreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaguar is a brand that combines three favorite automotive traits to various degrees: performance, luxury and style. In the 1960s, models like the Mark 2 and the E-Type represented the fastest cars, by a considerable margin, that you could get at a semi-affordable price. In the 1970s, the marque underwent a significant transformation, mainly driven by the US market: Jaguars became plush and luxurious, the brand image was defined by polished burl walnut dashboards, Connolly leather and, of course, the silky V-12 engine. By 2007, with the advent of the original XF, the automaker had refocused on contemporary, modern styling epitomized by designer Ian Callum’s first-generation XF and, subsequently, by the F-Type.

robbreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Callum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguar Cars#Engine Efficiency#Jaguar I Pace#Interior Design#Navigation System#First Drive#Burl Walnut Dashboards#The I Pace#Xf#Jaguar Usa#Xe#Xj#Audi#Mercedes Benz E Class#Se
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsMotorAuthority

First drive review: 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 S wagon packs supercar power and crossover space

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 S wagon flies under the radar for most onlookers, though. It’s a wagon, so it’s probably a geeky family car, right? That couldn’t be further from the truth. It’s a 603-hp rocket with a box attached, a quick-accelerating, hard-braking, luxurious track car that works for the family. It may look nerdy at first, but it’s one of the coolest cars on the market.
Economyinsideevs.com

Jaguar I-PACE Sales Barely Improved In Q2 2021

During the second quarter of this year, Jaguar increased its global sales by 55% year-over-year to 29,152, which is a sign of a rebound. However, it's still far from almost 40,000 units in 2019 and over 44,000 in 2018. Unfortunately, the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE was not able to rebound by...
Buying Carsyourchoiceway.com

2022 Jaguar I-Pace Review

There was no 2021 Jaguar I-Pace. The 2022 Jaguar I-Pace merges the powertrain technology of the future with everything expected in a prestige luxury model. What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Jaguar I-Pace? What does it compare to?. The Jaguar I-Pace was the first long-range, fully electric vehicle to...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Russell felt "car was driving me" after first Q1 exit of F1 2021 season

Russell said he lacked confidence in the car during qualifying, and that caused him to take a cautious approach and not add extra front wing for his final run in Q1. As a result he had more understeer that he wanted, and after a scrappy lap that saw him run wide at one point he had to settle for 17th on the grid.
Mercedes, TXMySanAntonio

Mercedes Is Still the Torchbearer for High-Performance Sport Wagons

Outside of Volvo, which might as well incorporate a long-roof silhouette into its logo, no automaker has kept the wagon-love alive in America as long as Mercedes-Benz. The Silver Star has featured wagons in its portfolio every single year dating all the way back to the 1970s, and it continues to do so today despite the SUV tsunami that has decimated this once-proud family transporter in nearly every other showroom.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT First Drive Review: Electrified Confidence

If you’re curious how committed Audi is to the E-Tron family of EVs, consider this: By 2026, every new model from the brand will be all-electric, and internal combustion will be fully retired by 2033. In fact, the automaker says E-Tron will soon become as emblematic as Quattro, denoting a powertrain ethos instead of a particular model. Leading the charge into that flagship EV future is the 2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT sedan.
CarsBMW BLOG

Photo and Spec Comparison: G80 BMW M3 vs ALPINA B3

With every new generation of BMW M3 comes a new generation of ALPINA B3. With them inevitably come comparisons between the two, with fans, enthusiasts, and journalists wondering which is best. It’s happened with each and every generation of M3/B3. However, this one’s a bit different, for a couple of reasons.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Best SUVs For 2021

The hardest thing about choosing the best SUVs on sale today is deciding what an SUV actually is. That's why we're doling out this superlative in multiple categories ranging from Best Mini SUV to Best Full-Size True SUV. In between we have categories for different size SUVs, luxury and non-luxury SUVs, and the aforementioned "True SUVs," which are the ones based on truck-like frames.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is Ford Downplaying the F-150 Lightning’s Driving Range?

Ford shocked the world by revealing its first capable electric pickup truck, but is it getting the credit that it deserves? Ford’s new lineup has two new key players. The Ford F-150 Lightning and the Ford Mustang Mach-E were created to usher the blue oval brand into the era of the electric. Ford has intentionally converted two of its biggest nameplates, the Mustang, and the F-150, into electric vehicles to attract consumers. In an effort to handle expectations, has Ford been more reserved with its F-150 Lightning’s range estimates than needed?
Carsmotor1.com

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Review: Modernizing Tradition

The stuck-in-its-ways Jeep Wrangler works just as well with some electrification. By now, you should know that Jeep (and the broader Stellantis organization) are going all-in on electrification, and it's about damn time. But while the timeline for an all-electric Jeep is unclear, the off-road brand is pushing forward with plug-in-hybrid models wearing the 4xe badge (pronounced for-bye-ee, not for-ecks-ee).
Home & GardenPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum Review: The Right Path

While it may look totally new, the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder hasn't completely ripped up last year's blueprints. From a mechanical standpoint, nearly everything is the same – the continuously variable transmission is the only thing that Nissan switched out, praise be. But you wouldn't know this was a refresh simply by looking at it.
CarsBMW BLOG

2021 BMW M4 xDrive reaches 60 mph in 3.07s

While U.S. customers are still waiting for their all-wheel drive M3s and M4s, European customers are a bit luckier. Deliveries of the first ever xDrive M3/M4 started last month and it’s now time to look at their performance. According to an M4 xDrive owner from Scotland, the G82 Coupe reached 60 mph in 3.07 seconds. The car was tested with one passenger onboard and about 25 percent of gasoline in the tank. DSC was off and the M4 runs on Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.
Buying Carsprovidencejournal.com

Test Drive: The 2021 Lexus LS 500, is cozy comfortable

Musing for a description of the 2021 Lexus LS 500 luxury sedan, a Sherpa fleece blanket comes to mind. It’s cozy comfortable and bereft of objectionable traits. Introduced in 1989, the LS commands the top tier of Lexus automobiles. Early on, the upscale nameplate from Japan’s Toyota was a full-size sedan with V8 power and rear-wheel drive. It was designed to compete against the best of the world’s luxury cohort, including Mercedes-Benz, Cadillac, Jaguar, Audi, Maserati, Volvo, BMW and Lincoln — but not such nosebleed-priced machines as Rolls-Royce or Bentley.

Comments / 0

Community Policy