The spotlight has found D.J. Uiagalelei and it’s certainly here to stay. But that doesn’t seem to bother him and that’s coming straight from his head coach. “You don’t just luck up and do what this kid did as a true freshman with bright lights,” Dabo Swinney said on the Gramlich & Mac Lain Talk ACC Sports podcast. “He’s just so well-prepared. He’s built for this…He’s numb to the noise, if you will because he’s so busy being great.”