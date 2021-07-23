Tonga's shirtless flag bearer is back! But this time he wasn't the only one who was shirtless
WASHINGTON — At the Olympics, Tonga might be best known recently for its shirtless, oiled-up flag bearer and this year he had a bit of competition. Pita Taufatofua, who went viral during the 2016 Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony and during the freezing cold 2018 Winter Olympics, was at the postponed Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony Friday once again, shirtless and glistening with oil.www.9news.com
