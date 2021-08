MARKLEEVILLE (CBS SF) — An evacuated family returning to check on their Markleeville home over the weekend discovered a badly burned bear cub who had suffered severe burns in the Tamarack Fire. The family called officials at the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care clinic and arrangements were made for a team to pick up the bear and transport it for treatment. “We found the cub – sedated it – (tried to run down the hill in the pitch black dark but we found him) and headed back to LTWC,” officials posted on Instagram Monday. “We gave him pain meds — fluids & treated...