‘Yellowstone’ TV: Will a Potential Hidden Explosion Be Explained in Season 4?

“Yellowstone” fans don’t miss a beat. And many of them are convinced that the season three finale included an extra explosion that has received little notice.

At the end of last season, the Duttons came under attack on multiple fronts. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) lay bleeding and gravely wounded by the roadside after a drive-by shooting that struck while he was helping a stranded motorist. Beth Dutton’s (Kelly Reilly) fate remains unclear after her assistant opened a mysterious package and a bomb exploded in her office. And Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) was just starting another day as livestock commissioner when a pack of intruders burst through his office door.

At the time those intruders made their entrance, Kayce happened to be on the phone with his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille), who was back at the Dutton ranch. Amid all the uproar and pandemonium in Kayce’s office, fans swear they heard an explosion also taking place in the background at the ranch, where Monica was.

In a recent Reddit thread, fans traded thoughts and observations about that possibility.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Hope To Find Out More About Explosion

“When Monica is on the phone with Kacey and the guys bust into his office with guns it sounds like another explosion goes off at the ranch,” one commenter posted, kicking off the thread. “Did anyone else notice that.”

Another fan chimed in to tell them they were not alone. Other fans have perceived that and commented on it before, too.

“A lot of us have noticed that,” the other fan posted. “It was not extremely loud, nor did it ‘shake the ground’, so some fans believe that it happened somewhere in the livestock building. My belief is that it happened on the ranch, but exactly where, I have no idea.”

The original commenter replied that they’re hoping the mysterious background explosion “doesn’t turn into one of the abandoned storylines” that series co-creator Taylor Sheridan has sometimes left in his wake.

Season Four Is On The Way

This November, fans will get to find out just what the deal was with that explosion – not to mention what becomes of the three endangered Duttons.

After a long wait, during which the anticipated June premiere of Season 4 came and went with no “Yellowstone,” news recently broke that Paramount was eyeing a November launch date for Season 4.

“Yellowstone” fans have waited a long time to see their favorite characters again. But the newly-released Season 4 trailer promised them, “Revenge will be worth the wait.”

Will Season 4 bring “the wrath of Rip”? Will the Dutton ranch recover from the attacks to strike back at whoever was responsible for them? There’s only one way to find out, and that’s to tune in this November.