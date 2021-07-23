Cancel
Podcast: Discussing the top 10 storylines to follow at Chicago Bears Camp

By Will DeWitt
Cover picture for the articleWith Chicago Bears training camp beginning next week, it’s time to get prepared as there will be plenty of things to keep tabs on. Matt Nagy and the coaching staff will be doing everything within their power to get this team ready by the start of the regular season. Did Ryan Pace do enough to help put together a roster that can compete in 2021? Plenty of decisions will need to be made and storylines will need to play out.

