FRIDAY UPDATES: State adds 2,000-plus coronavirus cases for third straight day

By ABC 17 News Team
 9 days ago
Missouri's summer coronavirus surge continued Friday as the state health department reported more than 2,000 new infections for the third straight day.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 2,027 new confirmed coronavirus cases through PCR testing for a total of 553,636 since the start of the pandemic last year. The state reported another 838 probable cases through antigen testing for a total of 104,965 since the pandemic began.

Friday's report continues a trend of increased infections that has brought Missouri to levels not seen since early January and made it one of the most infected states in the nation. The surge has pushed the state's daily average of new cases past 1,500 and put Missouri in the top five states in the country for new cases per capita over the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Missouri's new cases are up 18.1% in the last seven days and its positive test rate is 14.4%, according to the state health department.

The summer surge is being driven in part by the state's low vaccination rate, according to health experts. About 41% of Missourians have been fully vaccinated against the virus . While the daily average of new vaccinations is up from its low point earlier this month, the daily average of about 10,500 shots is still well below the peak of more than 55,000 per day in early April.

Boone County is second in the state for vaccination rate at 46.5% behind Jackson County's 54.1%. Rates are far lower in other Mid-Missouri counties -- Miller County has a vaccination rate of just 22.1%.

The surge has also pushed hospitalizations to levels not seen since February. Nearly 1,500 coronavirus patients are being treated in Missouri hospitals per day on average , more than double the numbers of early June. Hospitals in the Springfield area are saying the increase is pushing their capacity and staffing to their limits, prompting Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday to announce state resources to help with the outbreak in southwest Missouri .

