Dead Space remake trailer hides an easter egg to the original game's director
The Dead Space remake trailer is hiding an easter egg referencing the original game's director. Just below, you can see a discovery from a Twitter user shortly after the Dead Space remake was unveiled yesterday at the EA Play event. In the tweet replying to original Dead Space director Glen Schofield sounding off on the remake, the Twitter user notes that Schofield is referenced by name in the remake's trailer, as "Schofield Tools" is named as having created the Plasma Cutter weapon. It's worth mentioning that the original Dead Space also featured this easter egg, but it's nice to see that the remake is keeping this reference alive.www.gamesradar.com
