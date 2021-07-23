Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dead Space remake trailer hides an easter egg to the original game's director

By Hirun Cryer
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dead Space remake trailer is hiding an easter egg referencing the original game's director. Just below, you can see a discovery from a Twitter user shortly after the Dead Space remake was unveiled yesterday at the EA Play event. In the tweet replying to original Dead Space director Glen Schofield sounding off on the remake, the Twitter user notes that Schofield is referenced by name in the remake's trailer, as "Schofield Tools" is named as having created the Plasma Cutter weapon. It's worth mentioning that the original Dead Space also featured this easter egg, but it's nice to see that the remake is keeping this reference alive.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Games#Visceral Games#Schofield Tools#Ea Motive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Anime
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
Related
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Road to Dead Space Remake: where can I play the original trilogy in 2021?

Dead Space will return as a remake of the first installment. Electronic Arts took advantage of the EA Play Live 2021 spotlights to reveal that the license is still alive. A little more than eight years separate us from the last work, a time in which we have seen the launch of two generations of consoles.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dead Space is back: confirmed the remake of the first installment for PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC. First trailer and details

EA has made it official the return of Dead Space, confirming that they are working on a remake of the first game, an acclaimed survival horror released in 2008. It has been announced during EA Play Live 2021, where the company has confirmed that Motive is working on a remake of the first Dead Space, which will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC.. No official release date has been given, nor a small frame, but we’ve already seen the first trailer that offers a glimpse of the setting and tone that Motive is trying to capture with the remake. Here it is:
Video Gameslaptopmag.com

Dead Space remake is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Dead Space is finally making a long-awaited return with a new project from Motive Studios, the team behind Star Wars: Squadrons. Dead Space is a from-the-ground-up remake coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. This puts players back in the shoes of Isaac Clarke on his initial encounter with...
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

EA’s Dead Space Remake Will Have No Microtransactions

Yes, it has finally happened. After years of pleading and the bad aftertaste of what was Dead Space 3, EA will finally go back to the well of Isaac Clarke and the Necromorphs for a Dead Space remake. Although the teaser trailer did not reveal any more information, we do already know a few things about the upcoming remake, including no microtransactions in the return of Dead Space.
Video GamesInverse

Everything you need to know about EA’s Dead Space remake

The rumors are true: A Dead Space remake is coming!. More than eight years after Dead Space 3 was released and nearly four since the series’ original developer closed, Electronic Arts revealed its plans to revive the Dead Space franchise at its EA Play 2021 showcase. This comes in the...
Video GamesPolygon

Dead Space is getting a remake

Dead Space is back. Visceral Games’ sci-fi survival horror classic, originally released in 2008, is being remade by Electronic Arts’ Motive studio, the publisher announced during Thursday’s EA Play Live digital showcase. The new Dead Space is coming to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. Players will experience...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Will I get a Dead Space remake free upgrade if I own the original?

EA has just announced that Dead Space will be making a return in fresh high-tech fashion. The harrowing exploits of Isaac Clarke aboard the USG Ishimura is being given the remake treatment, reworking the horror for a new generation. But what about players who still own the previous version? Will EA offer the Dead Space remake as a free upgrade to those who own the original?
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Dead Space Remake Announced Via This Unsettling Teaser Trailer

Remember Your Worst Nightmare? No, Dismember Your Worst Nightmare. Sometimes, everything aligns just right and something we all thought was long dead comes jerking and shuddering back to a horrible, shambling mockery of life. What we are saying is, our Dead Space prayers have been granted, there’s a remake of the first Dead Space game coming, and we can’t wait to return to the USG Ishimura and relive the worst day of Isaac Clarke’s life.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Dead Space Remake Trashes Dead Space 3's Most Controversial Feature

"Dead Space" fans, rejoice! EA's seemingly abandoned sci-fi/horror series has been revived with a remake that's being helmed by Montreal-based developer EA Motive. While the game doesn't have a release date yet, fans are overjoyed at the idea of jumping back into protagonist Isaac Clarke's Intermediate Engineer RIG suit for another session of necromorph-slicin'-and-dicin' fun. It just so happens that fans are also psyched about something the game doesn't have: microtransactions.
Video GamesCollider

'Dead Space' Trailer Confirms the Remake Treatment for a Classic Space Survival Horror Game

The sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space was originally released in 2008 and scared the pants off of gamers around the world — and EA has just released a teaser trailer for Dead Space along with the announcement that they will be completely rebuilding the game from the ground up, taking advantage of the Frostbite engine. Players will once again get to step into the boots of Isaac Clarke, everyman engineer, as he attempts to repair the vast and sprawling USG Ishimura.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Director Reveals Who Came Up With Thanos-Copter Easter Egg

Longtime Marvel Comics fans will never forget Episode 5 of Loki, which arguably contained more Easter Eggs than any other installment in the cinematic universe’s big and small screen histories, which is saying a lot when there’s always plenty to unpack whenever the long-running superhero series drops a new installment.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Dead Space remake confirmed: here's our first look

It's true: Dead Space is coming back. During its EA Play livestream on Thursday, EA revealed a remake of the 2008 sci-fi horror shooter in development at EA Motive. Motive also developed last year's quite good Star Wars Squadrons and the singleplayer campaign for Star Wars: Battlefront 2. The Dead...
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI Director Kate Herron Reveals An Amazing Blink-And-You'd-Miss-It Easter Egg In The Show's Final Scene

Loki ends on one heck of a cliffhanger when it's revealed that the God of Mischief has been sent to the wrong timeline by Sylvie. Finding himself in a version of the Time Variance Authority ruled over by Kang the Conqueror - with a Mobius and Hunter B-15 who have no idea who he is - this was a great note to end things on (but not one that was planned right from the start).
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Don't Worry, The 'Dead Space' Remake Has Original Developers On Board As Consultants

With any remake or remaster there is going to be a little bit of apprehension. It's common that these reissues of old titles come with a lot of weight because they're beloved by the fans. Take the Final Fantasy 7 Remake for example, as it's commonly cited as people's favourite game in the series as well as featuring some of Square Enix's most adored characters - tensions were among fans before its release.
Video GamesNME

‘Dead Space’ creator shares he’s “excited” to see upcoming remake

Glen Schofield, creator of the original Dead Space game, has said he’s “excited” to see how Motive handle the upcoming remake. Taking to Twitter, Schofield has shared that “the original Dead Space was one of the highlights of my career” and – like many fans of the franchise – he is “excited to see what the EA Motive Studio team does with it!”

Comments / 0

Community Policy