Dead Space remake trailer hides an easter egg to the original game's director

EA has made it official the return of Dead Space, confirming that they are working on a remake of the first game, an acclaimed survival horror released in 2008. It has been announced during EA Play Live 2021, where the company has confirmed that Motive is working on a remake of the first Dead Space, which will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC.. No official release date has been given, nor a small frame, but we’ve already seen the first trailer that offers a glimpse of the setting and tone that Motive is trying to capture with the remake. Here it is: