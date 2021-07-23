Cancel
MLB

Alex Cora Marvels At Jarren Duran’s Speed After Walk-Off Win

By Adam London
NESN
NESN
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jarren Duran impressed with his bat in his first few games with the Red Sox. Thursday night, the 24-year-old turned heads with his speed. Duran was not in Boston’s starting lineup for the series opener against New York but he entered the contest in the ninth inning as a pinch-runner for Bobby Dalbec. It was a wise personnel move by manager Alex Cora, as Duran turned on the jets to score the game-tying run on Kiké Hernández’s two-out, two-RBI double.

