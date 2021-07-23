100 CIA Agents, Family Members Affected by "Havana Syndrome" (VIDEO)

100 CIA Agents, Family Members Affected by "Havana Syndrome"

National Security News by Ross Madison

"Havana syndrome," a mysterious set of ailments that includes migraines and dizziness, is afflicting some 200 U.S. officials, CIA Director William Burns said on Thursday.



The purpose of Burns' investigation is to determine what caused the syndrome.

According to him, he recruited a former officer who led the hunt for Osama bin Laden to head the task force looking into the syndrome.



The waiting period for people affiliated with the CIA at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has also been shortened from eight to two weeks.



It is known as Havana Syndrome because U.S. officials working at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba first reported symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, migraines, and memory loss in 2016.



Burns explained that a US National Academy of Sciences panel in December noted that one plausible theory is that "directed energy" beams are to blame.



According to him, it is "very likely" that the syndrome is intentionally induced, and Russia may be to blame, but he is withholding definitive conclusions while the investigation continues.



The Kremlin rejects claims that it is involved in the incident.

How do you feel? What do you think?