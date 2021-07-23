Cancel
Waveland, MS

Julia Christine Smith

By Editorials
Sea Coast Echo
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulia Christine Smith, passed away in the afternoon of July 21st, 2021, with her family at her bedside. She was born on December 30, 1925, in Mize Mississippi to Charlie Welton Scoggins and Charity Elizabeth Parker. At age ninety-five, she was the last surviving of their five children. She was the first of their family to graduate high school after which she moved to New Orleans where she was employed as a switchboard operator for Bell South Telephone. She married Carl L. Smith, the father of their five daughters. As a young Navy wife, she lived in Honolulu, Hawaii and New York City before returning to Mississippi. She resided in Taylorsville and then Waveland until Hurricane Katrina when she moved to Diamondhead for the rest of her life. She was employed as a hostess at the Country Club and Yacht Club at Diamond Head for twenty years. Following a fractured hip, she resided at Woodland Village Nursing Center at Diamond Head where she was known as Miss Julia. She loved parties and was an enthusiastic singer and dancer. She greatly benefitted from the treatment she received on the memory unit because of the expertise and caring of the excellent staff. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Ann Oakes. She is survived by her daughters Suzanne Marie Reveley of Metairie, Louisiana, Mary Kathleen Grinder and Julie Christine Labbe, both of Waveland, Mississippi, and Celia Vee Spence of Austin, Texas. She was the grandmother of eleven and the great grandmother of five. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home, 110 Necaise Avenue, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi 39520. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and the service will begin at noon. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

