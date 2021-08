MADISON – The Rocket City Trash Pandas continued to live up to their name by lifting four homeruns, all solo blasts, to defeat the Tennessee Smokies 5-3 Friday night in front of 6,656 fans at Toyota Field. The dingers give Rocket City 106 for the season, which is the most in AA. The win also moved the Trash Pandas’ record back to .500 at 34-34 as the Smokies stranded 10 men for the night.