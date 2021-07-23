Lost in Random Launches September 10

Lost in Random, the new action adventure with light RPG touches using skill cards, has been seen through a new gameplay trailer as part of the digital event EA Play Live 2021 of Electronic Arts. Also, this new video game by Zoink Games, creators of the celebrated Fe, has confirmed its release date on PC (Origin and Steam), PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch. So much so, that the new from the EA Originals label will see the light next September, 10th; reservations are already active.