Lost in Random Launches September 10

By Ryan Pearson
nichegamer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectronic Arts and developer Zoink! have announced the release date of action adventure game Lost in Random. The kingdom of Random is ruled by a cruel Queen, dictating everyone’s fate with cursed dice. After Even is separated from her sister Odd, she must venture across the gothic land with her own die companion, and bring chaos to Random. Attack foes to collect energy for Dicey, then freeze time and unleash abilities from the cards you have collected.

