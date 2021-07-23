Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan Renaissance Festival Is Coming Soon

By Cadillac Jack
97.5 NOW FM
97.5 NOW FM
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Love it! This is the time of year to get out with friends and family and check out all the great festivals coming to Michigan. Toby Keith and Lynard Skynrd will be entertaining us for a good one coming in August at the Jackson County Fair. You can find many coming on our app.

97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Lansing, MIPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Ready For Fun At Lansing’s 1st Annual Eastside Summerfest

August is here and there are plenty of summer festivals on the way to keep us busy the rest of the summer and fall. So much fun to get out and enjoy these fests with family and friends all over Michigan. On the way according to lansing.org are the Red Cedar Jubilee in Williamston, Lansing Jazzfest, East Lansing Art Festival, The Moonlight Film Festival, St Johns Mint Festival and so much more.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Is This Michigan’s Tallest Man?

Mike Lanier was Michigan's tallest man, reaching a height of seven feet, seven inches. He passed away on April 25, 2018 at the age of 48. According to WDIV-TV, he passed away due to pancreatic cancer and gigantism (acromegaly) which over-produces the growth hormone. He was not only Michigan's tallest man, but one-half of the World's Tallest Twins, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Pretty Boy Floyd’s Michigan Hideout, 1930

'PRETTY BOY' FLOYD BECOMES AMERICA'S NEW PUBLIC ENEMY #1!”. Headlines like this screamed across newspapers after the feds killed John Dillinger on July 22, 1934. However, Floyd's distinction of wearing the 'Public Enemy #1' crown didn't last long,....he was also killed by the feds exactly three months after Dillinger: October 22, 1934.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Here Are the Best Rides at Michigan’s Adventure [RANKED]

This is one of my favorite amusement parks right here in Michigan. We're talking about Michigan's Adventure theme park in Muskegon County, Michigan. You don't have to drive to Sandusky, Ohio to have all kinds of fun this summer. Not when you have Michigan's Adventure theme park less than two hours away from Lansing.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

LOOK: Michigan’s Most Famous Historic Homes

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.
Detroit, MIPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

The Only House For Sale on Mackinac Island Less Than $1 Million

This house has a garage, but you can't park your car in it. See the only standalone dwelling on Mackinac Island for sale with a price tag of less than $1M. Island life. It's different this far north of the Equator; the winter is far from tropical. If you ever been there, you know there's nothing like Mackinac Island. The lifestyle is a throwback to a different era. If you've dreamed of making this your home, you should know that real estate is extremely scarce and highly valued on this 3.8 square mile sanctuary between Michigan's upper and lower peninsulas. Prices are routinely over $1,000,000 with one exception: 1241 Mission St.
Jackson, MIPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

New Brewery to Finally Open in Jackson After 3 Years of Setbacks

Jackson's Ogma Brewing is set to open in October after waiting, working and garnering incredible support from the community for three years. Back in 2018, later updated in 2019, MLive reported that Andrew Volk and Troy Craft used to be in an indie band together that would perform at the storefront they now own back when it was Thunderbird Coffeehouse.
TravelPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

10 Disney Movies That Deserve Their Own Rides

With the theatrical premiere of Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, fans are already predicting which attractions from the Disney parks will be adapted into movies next. At the same time, we’re excited for the myriad of new movie-inspired rides coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World. And while Disney has already teased some new developments for attractions based on Tangled, Frozen, and The Princess and the Frog, there’s still quite a few movies that aren’t represented by a ride in any of the parks.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Watch These Kayakers Go Over Tahquamenon Falls in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Since it is Thursday and the tradition of Throwback Thursday is always fun I wanted to share with you some videos that I just saw for the first time that blew my mind. We’ve all heard the stories of people going over Niagara Falls in a barrel but we have plenty of our own waterfalls here in Michigan. The videos I came across the other day were back from a few years ago, and it’s crazy I’m just now seeing these for the first time.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

The Most Popular Alcoholic Drinks in Michigan

Michigan has made it to quite a number of lists of the states who drink the most….thanks to MSU and UM. While lists are usually inaccurate, they’re still interesting to see what others think. But if Michiganders are so fond of drinking, then what are our drinks of choice? According...
Lansing, MIPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Grand Ledge Getting All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Restaurant This Fall

Yeah, you read that right, ALL you can eat, right here in the Lansing area!. If that doesn't sound absolutely amazing to you, then we may not be able to be friends here. I am a sushi fiend and I'm one of those people who, like hot dogs, gets sushi from places people otherwise would turn away from. Like gas stations...I know, I know.
Munising, MIPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Have You Ever Been to Horseshoe Falls in Munising?

Horseshoe Falls can be found in Munising. The falls aren't large or massive, but it's big enough to be impressive and small enough to give a feeling of serenity in a woodsy surrounding. It's a 20-foot fall that splashes down another set of mini-falls and makes a good photo op.....video would be better.

