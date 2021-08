NEWS – Can’t fall asleep? Well forget about counting sheep, that’s so last century. Today we have the Somnox Sleep Robot that can help you get some shut-eye. This weird soft bean-shaped robot is designed to help you relax and slow down your mind so that you can quickly drift off to sleepy land without using drugs. How does it work? Well, it breaths. Creepy right? But as you hold it against your body, your breathing will match the robot’s “breathing” pace which will help you relax and wind down. The Somnox is $499 which might not help you fall asleep because you’ll be worrying about how you’re going to pay for it! If you’re interested, you can buy one directly from Somnox or Amazon.