When it comes to reading, fantasy forever holds the place of honor as the first genre I fell in love with. Growing up, I went through so many phases of fantasy sub-genres as old favorites got replaced by new ones. In my later elementary school years, I read the entire Dragonriders of Pern series, marking the beginning of my epic dragon phase. Later, I moved on to Arthurian legends and enchanting fairytale retellings. In high school I frequented the library to search the terms “vampire romance” in the catalog. Each sub-genre in fantasy offers something delightful and different, and these days I have fun switching between them. Looking back on the fantasy books I’ve read, I noticed a common theme sneaking out between the pages of some of my favorites. The fantasy books that enmesh me well and truly in the magical world are the ones with thrilling political intrigue.