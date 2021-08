MOSCOW (AP) — THIS IS EMBARGOED UNTIL I CALL OR ADVISE IT CAN BE RELEASED. EXPECTING THAT AROUND 2:45 PM. The United States said Friday it has laid off nearly 200 local staffers working for its diplomatic missions in Russia ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline set by the Kremlin for their dismissal. The move is just the latest in a series of measures taken by both sides that have strained U.S.-Russia relations.