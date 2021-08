During his meeting with 23 students in the inaugural Pre-Medical Opportunity Program at Upstate Medical University, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced that SUNY will double its investment in the special program to help more Educational Opportunity Program students get into SUNY's medical universities. The announcement was made July 20 at Upstate where Malatras and Upstate President Mantosh Dewan, MD, met with the first class of 23 pre-medical scholars from nine SUNY campuses who are a part of the Upstate Summer Residency. By increasing the investment, the program will be available next spring for up to 50 students pursuing medical careers.