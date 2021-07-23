Cancel
Alec Lindstrom named to 2021 Rimington Trophy watch list

By Tyler Calvaruso
247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston College center Alec Lindstrom has been named to the 2021 Rimington Trophy watch list. The Rimington Trophy is awarded annually to college football's best center. This year, the Rimington Trophy committee worked with Pro Football Focus to compile its list of the top 40 centers in college football. Earlier this summer, PFF pinpointed Lindstrom as one of the top returning interior offensive linemen in college football, making his inclusion on the Rimington Trophy watch list a foregone conclusion.

