Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The Senate Armed Services Committee has issued its version of a defense policy bill for 2022. To nearly everyone’s surprise, it would add $35 billion to what the Biden administration has proposed. For more about this and what else is in there, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to senior adviser in the national security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Mark Cancian.