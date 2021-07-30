Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

‘Deeds not words’: Climate campaigners renew call to action for ministers 100 days before Cop26

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Protestors gather on Parliament Square to demand change from government 100 days before Cop26

Dozens of climate activists gathered in Parliament Square this morning to mark the 14 weeks that are left between now and the 2021 UN climate change conference, aka Cop26, scheduled to take place in Glasgow in November.

Standing behind a giant banner, adorned with green hearts and the words “100 days to Cop”, London Assembly members, academics, priests, parents and environmental charities chanted that they wanted “action” – and told the government it must happen “now”.

It comes during growing concern that the Tories have failed to implement many of the promises set out in Boris Johnson’s 10-point climate plan last year – and that the party is continuing to sanction policies which directly undermine Britain’s vision of a so-called Green Industrial Revolution.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s recent and successful bid to cut foreign aid from 0.7 per cent to 0.5 per cent, as well as allegations that ministers are set to approve the development of a new North Sea oil field, are seen as particularly alarming and ill-timed – with Cop26 considered to be the largest summit of its kind since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015.

Some of the demonstrators on Friday held placards which read, “Missing in action” and asked, “Have you seen this man?”, alongside images of both Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak, to scrutinise senior ministers’ continued climate pledges but the lack of real-life change.

Each sign ended with a simple statement: “The climate needs you!”

Other people stood behind lifesize alarm clocks, all set to show just minutes were left until time had run out on dealing with the crisis altogether.

One of the group’s key chants, started by 56-year-old priest Vanessa Elston on Westminster’s doorstep, was: “Deeds not words”.

Speaking to The Independent, she explained: “I feel like the government doesn’t really have a plan, and Boris just wants it both ways. He’s made a few gestures towards a green agenda but it’s gestures – we’re talking gesture politics.

“This crisis really goes beyond party politics, so how do we get the level of change that we need?”

Asked about the significance of commemorating 100 days until Cop26, Ms Elston said it was simple: “We’re so far from anywhere we need to be. Our government lacks any proper strategic planning approach and we just haven’t grasped the scale of what’s needed on any level.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZcDRk_0b5n6e2m00
Climate campaigners gather in Parliament Square, behind a giant banner calling for action 100 days before the Cop26 summit (Sam Hancock)

The priest, who is based at a church in Vauxhall, south London, said as well as a new climate-focused citizens’ assembly, the public is in need of “proper and courageous leadership” to overcome the climate emergency.

“We need leadership that’s prepared to rethink things at a fundamental level,” she said. “We need to rethink our economics, we need to rethink about how we live – which includes having someone who’s able to stand up and say, ‘actually, we have got to eat less meat, actually we have got to rethink our whole food distribution’.”

But she added it was also time for people, “the voters”, to “wake up to what is going on around” them. “We have to tell our politicians that we aren’t going to vote for them if they don’t listen, so it’s big stuff,” she said.

The action today came at the end of a week-long heatwave across the UK, as well as catastrophic flooding across Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, which attendees argued further warranted their call to action for the government.

Green Party London Assembly member Zack Polanski said continued ignorance of the climate emergency risked “seriously harming” London, other cities around the UK and, “of course, other parts of the world”.

“What we’re seeing is a trend of rare weather events happening and some of these things have serious consequences,” he told The Independent, before pointing out there were countries – “particularly in the global south” – already suffering the consequences of prolonged adverse weather conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mtIiR_0b5n6e2m00
Placards questioning the whereabouts of Johnson and Sunak in the fight against climate change filled the patch of grass outside Westminster (Sam Hancock)

“I think something we, as the environmental movement, have been guilty of in the past is focusing too much on wealthy communities – particularly in the UK, where educated people tend to be the ones talking about these issues,” he said. “So, I’m glad to see the conversation is now shifting to how we can protect the most marginalised and the most vulnerable in society.”

“Credit to the government for having those talks,” Mr Polanski, 38, added. “But words are not enough.”

Turning to next week’s ministerial meeting – one in a series of talks being held to discuss plans for Cop26 before it goes ahead between 1-12 November – the Green Party member stressed he was “supportive of the fact there’s even a meeting” but suggested little is expected to come of it.

“Previous experience has shown that too often those meetings are a time for people to network, talk about things and do press interviews, but not actually make that meaningful change,” he said, adding: “What actually needs to be the watchword of this conference is ‘what action are you taking?’”.

Asked what he would say in a meeting with the prime minister, Mr Polanski – after admitting he would “absolutely love a meeting with the government about this” – said simply: “I’d say that on any minister’s list of 76 priorities, the climate cannot be number 76, as it so often is.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JG9IG_0b5n6e2m00
Attendees stand behind lifesize alarm clocks, designed to show time is running out in the climate emergency (Sam Hancock)

Bridget Fox, who works for an environmental charity, listed a multitude of failures – including the “erosion of natural habitats” in the UK – as her reasoning for wanting “action now”.

Speaking about the need for policy changes, Ms Fox, 57, said the government has “talked about decarbonising transport” – and yet is simultaneously giving “road building and aviation expansion a green light, which is the opposite of green policies”.

“We need our government to follow their words with actions,” she told The Independent, echoing the 100-strong gathering’s chants earlier in the day. “And the reason we’re doing this now is not just because it’s 100 days until Cop26, but also because ministers are meeting [at the pre-Cop ministerial meeting, taking place next week] to set an agenda for the summit – and we want to be at the top of that agenda.”

It remains to be seen how, or even if, the government will respond to these fresh demands for climate and environmental justice. Alok Sharma, who was appointed the full-time president of Cop26 in January, tweeted earlier to show his support for recognising the 100-day countdown.

“In just 100 days, we will host the crucial UN climate conference in Glasgow,” he wrote. “Every country, government and part of society must seize this moment to protect our planet, and keep 1.5[C] alive.”

For those on Parliament Square this morning, though, it seems only action will suffice – not words in a tweet.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

197K+
Followers
94K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Alok Sharma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Party Politics#Foreign Aid#Un#Cop#London Assembly#Tories#The Paris Agreement#Vauxhall#Green Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Country
Belgium
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Country
Germany
News Break
United Nations
Related
Electionstribuneledgernews.com

London would not block 2nd Scottish referendum if 'settled will'

London — The United Kingdom government would not stand in the way of another vote on Scottish independence if it is the "settled will" of voters, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said. Westminster has repeatedly rejected requests from the Scottish government for the necessary powers to hold another vote...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

UK’s 2050 target for net-zero emissions ‘too far away’, says Boris Johnson’s climate change spokesperson

The government’s 2050 target date of reducing the UK’s net carbon emissions to zero is “too far away”, Boris Johnson’s climate change spokesperson Allegra Stratton has said.Ms Stratton said that the science was clear that faster action is needed to bring down greenhouse gas emissions in order to stop global temperature increases by 2030.Her comments are likely to alarm backbench Conservative MPs who fear that voters are being asked to shoulder too great a financial burden to give the UK a world-leading role in the fight against climate change.The UK was the first major industrialised country in the world...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Boris Johnson faces Tory revolt over Covid vaccine passports

Boris Johnson is facing a renewed backlash within his party over the “threat” of domestic vaccine passports, with demands for MPs to be recalled from their holidays to debate the proposal. Andrew Bridgen, one of 43 Conservative MPs to sign a declaration opposing vaccine passports, said Parliament should be recalled...
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

Our democracy is broken – Britain needs electoral reform now

It’s already clear the UK doesn’t have real democracy. Forty-four per cent of the country voted Tory, with the majority voting for parties including Labour, the Greens, the SNP and the Lib Dems, and yet the Tories have 56 per cent of the MPs in parliament so the party can pass any law it likes. That means the majority of voters have no actual say in our “democracy”. That’s because our first past the post (FPTP) voting system doesn’t include the millions of votes for the losing candidates across 650 constituencies. And now things are getting worse.Labour’s Sadiq Khan was...
EnvironmentBBC

COP26 climate summit president says progress made, but not enough

The first in-person meeting of climate ministers in 18 months has seen some tentative progress, says the UK minister who will lead the Glasgow COP26 meeting. Alok Sharma said that the countries aligned more closely on climate issues but on some key matters they were "not yet close enough". One...
Environmentdallassun.com

UN chief calls for leadership of G20 on climate action

UNITED NATIONS, July 25 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday called for leadership of the Group of 20 (G20) on global climate action. "The world urgently needs a clear and unambiguous commitment to the 1.5-degree goal of the Paris Agreement from all G20 nations. There is no pathway to this goal without the leadership of the G20," he said in a statement on the G20 ministerial meeting on environment, climate and energy.
EnvironmentPosted by
TIME

Countries Have 100 Days Before a Landmark Climate Conference. Will They Come Together in Time?

Sitting on the sidelines of the G20 climate summit in Naples this week, it was hard not to feel a sense of existential dread. Last year, I wrote on the cover of TIME that a series of developments—beginning with the trillions spent to help the world recover from COVID-19 and ending with the UN climate conference in Glasgow this fall—had made 2020 and this year our “last, best chance” to avoid the worst effects of climate change.
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Sadiq Khan urges PM to change isolation rules earlier

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and business leaders have urged Boris Johnson to end self-isolation for contacts of Covid cases if they are fully vaccinated. The PM is under growing pressure to replace the 10-day quarantine with daily testing for those alerted by the NHS Covid-19 app or Test and Trace.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

100 days to COP26: What to look out for on the march to Glasgow climate summit

In 100 days, the United Nations climate summit, COP26, will kick off in Glasgow.The two-week conference is a moment of consequence: bringing together nearly 200 world leaders and 20,000 delegates along with thousands of activists, businesses, NGOs and faith groups, to hash out how to reverse the trajectory of greenhouse gas emissions heating the planet amid ever-worsening climate impacts.“On climate, cooperation is the only way to break free from the world’s current mutual suicide pact,” said John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate, during a speech in heatwave-stricken London this week. The next 100 days could “save...
EnvironmentBBC

COP26: Glasgow will 'welcome' climate protests says council leader

Glasgow will "welcome" climate change protesters when the city hosts the COP26 summit in November, the city's council leader has said. Susan Aitken said it was vital people were allowed to have their voices heard in order to influence world leaders. She said Glasgow had a long tradition of protest,...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Cop26 100-day countdown: UK must lead if world is to avert ‘climate catastrophe’, says Sadiq Khan

The UK must “act now” and lead the way if the world is to “avert a catastrophic climate crisis”, Sadiq Khan has warned.In advance of Cop26, the global climate summit to be held in Glasgow in 100 days time, the London mayor said that the “time for excuses and inaction is over” and that the UK must show “urgency and leadership”.“Cop26 is a huge moment for the UK to exercise real influence on the world stage and to use its soft power and diplomatic clout to secure a landmark global agreement,” he said.“But more importantly, the fate of our...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘Can you hear me, Mr Speaker’: Boris Johnson interrupted by technical problems as he self-isolates

Technical problems temporarily overshadowed the final prime minister’s questions before the summer recess, with Boris Johnson forced to communicate with MPs virtually during a period of self-isolation at Chequers.As the prime minister attempted to accuse Sir Keir Starmer of wanting to keep England in lockdown, the speaker of the Commons was forced to intervene, complaining: “Prime minister, we’re really struggling on the sound levels”.Attempting to continue his response to the Labour leader, Mr Johnson replied: “Do you want me to have another go, Mr Speaker?” Can you hear me, Mr Speaker?”After a brief pause, Sir Lindsay Hoyle finally responded:...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson cancels plans for Churchillian Freedom Day launch - after No 10 alarm over a surge in infections

Boris Johnson cancelled plans for a Churchillian launch of Freedom Day after No 10 became alarmed by the surge in the number of infections, The Mail on Sunday has learned. Officials had discussed marking the lifting of Covid restrictions with a rousing speech by the Prime Minister at an historic venue associated with the wartime leader – until scientific advisers took fright at the recent climb in cases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy