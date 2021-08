The 2021 Olympics -- still officially known as the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics -- are officially set to start after months and months of delays and trepidation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 Olympics won’t have any fans in attendance, but that can’t stop fans from watching the games on TV and streaming, from the Opening Ceremonies all the way through gymnastics and swimming. Although the Opening Ceremony isn’t until Friday, the first Olympic event will actually air on Tuesday night for American viewers, setting up an action-packed schedule of events, including men’s basketball, women’s basketball, gymnastics, swimming, track & field, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and more.