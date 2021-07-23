Second suspect in Clare County homicide arraigned on murder charge
HARRISON, MI — The second of two men accused of killing a man in his Clare County tent has been arraigned on a murder charge. Ronald W. McClure II, 43, on Thursday, July 22, appeared in the 80th District Court for arraignment on single counts of open murder and felony firearm. Open murder contains both first- and second-degree murder, both of which are life offenses, though a conviction of first-degree negates the possibility of parole.www.mlive.com
