Second suspect in Clare County homicide arraigned on murder charge

SAGINAW, MI - The Saginaw Police Department released new details about a triple shooting reported through the county alert system Sunday morning. At roughly 10:50 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 1300 block of Brockway Street, according to a news release. A preliminary investigation found three victims, one male and two female. Two of the victims were taken to a local hospital by ambulance and the third was taken in another vehicle. Two have non-life-threatening injuries, while the third is in critical condition, according to the release.