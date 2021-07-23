Cancel
Clare County, MI

Second suspect in Clare County homicide arraigned on murder charge

By Cole Waterman
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 9 days ago
HARRISON, MI — The second of two men accused of killing a man in his Clare County tent has been arraigned on a murder charge. Ronald W. McClure II, 43, on Thursday, July 22, appeared in the 80th District Court for arraignment on single counts of open murder and felony firearm. Open murder contains both first- and second-degree murder, both of which are life offenses, though a conviction of first-degree negates the possibility of parole.

The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
#Murder#Shooting#Arraignment#Michigan State Police#District Court#Clare County Sheriff
