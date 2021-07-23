ARTIKA Indulges Us With Definitive Frida Kahlo ‘Art Book’ That Transcends Luxury To Transform Any Space Into An Intimate, Extravagant Gallery Exhibition
All senses awaken, indulging in the scents of wood and lushly printed pages, the tactile array, the visual stimulation, and the revelations into the private life of the world’s most famous woman artist. Frida’s Dreams (Los Sueños de Frida) transcends luxury art books, featuring Frida Kahlo’s drawings and paintings painstakingly crafted into a magnificent collection that unfolds like a gallery.www.forbes.com
