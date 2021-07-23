ARTIKA Indulges Us With Definitive Frida Kahlo ‘Art Book’ That Transcends Luxury To Transform Any Space Into An Intimate, Extravagant Gallery Exhibition

Hello, world!! It’s been a whole year since our Great Artists! Course launched where kids could have the immersive opportunity to learn about six incredible artists. From the pop art of Andy Warhol to the impressionist paintings of Claude Monet, it’s been so exciting for us to create a place where children can learn about and create their own art while most of the world was closed. Our first week features Frida Kahlo, and I hope those of you who have completed the course love her just as much as I do. (If you haven’t looked into our virtual art classes for kids, here’s a link!)