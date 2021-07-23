Cancel
Lil Nas X pens inspirational letter to his younger self: 'Stop feeling sorry for yourself'

By Danielle Long
ABC News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X has a few words for his younger self. Before releasing of his new track, "Industry Baby," the 22-year-old rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, shared a heartfelt note he wrote to his younger self titled "dear 20 year old montero." "I wrote a song for us," he began,...

abcnews.go.com

Musicthesource.com

Lil Nas X Releases “Industry Baby” Featuring Jack Harlow

After a stellar promo, Lil Nas X has released his new single “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow. The new single is produced by Take a Daytrip and Kanye West. In the previous video, Lil Nas X was sentenced to Montero State Prison and now we see what happens upon his storyline imprisonment. The single highlights Nas X finding his confidence and targets proving anyone wrong. The video was directed by Christian Breslauer and highlights Nas moving through prison and eventually breaks free of prison with the help of Jack Harlow.
Relationshipsthebrag.com

Lil Nas X has warned that the ‘Industry Baby’ video is not for children

Ahead of the release of his track ‘Industry Baby, Lil Nas X took to Twitter to drop a content warning for parents. Lil Nas X said RIP but I’m not responsible for your kids’ internet consumption. Ahead of the release of the music video for his upcoming track ‘Industry baby’, the ‘Montero’ and ‘Old Town Road’ rapper took to Twitter to drop a content warning for parents.
CelebritiesPosted by
GQMagazine

Lil Nas X Is Pushing New Boundaries in His “Industry Baby” Video

Lil Nas X’s album rollout has officially taken a turn into the multiversal. Last night, he dropped the music video for “Industry Baby,” a Kanye West and Take a Daytrip-produced track featuring Jack Harlow and some serious horn rips. It’s the next step in one of the wildest multi-platform promo campaigns in existence, which has included a sacrilegious music video, a Nike lawsuit, allegedly real human blood, making out with Dominic Fike on behalf of Brockhampton, and at least one billion pissed-off conservative tweets. Welcome to the Lil Nas X Cinematic Universe.
Posted by
Variety

Lil Nas X Spoofs ‘Satan Shoes,’ Reactions to His Sexuality, Justice Clarence Thomas in ‘Industry Baby’ Single Trailer

Judging by a trailer released early Monday, Lil Nas X is unleashing another salvo in his campaign against haters with his Kanye West-co-produced new single “Industry Baby,” which drops on Friday. The clip takes on the recent controversy around his sneaker line as well as his sexuality, both of which got prominent treatment in his “Montero” video earlier this year.
CelebritiesPosted by
GQMagazine

Wait, Is Lil Nas X Actually Going to Court Over His Satan Shoes?

Over the last week, Lil Nas X has claimed on Twitter and TikTok that he might actually go to jail because of a Nike-led lawsuit over his limited-edition Satan shoes. You remember those, right? They're the the demonic spoofed Air Maxes—you know, the ones with a literal drop of literal human blood in the soles—that he released with the brand MSCHF this past spring. He's been tossing out the hashtags #FREELILNASX and #NikevLilNasX in anticipation of an ill-omened court date. But of course, as Lil Nas X (playing a coiffed-up prosecutor in a fictionalized Supreme Court trial) says to Lil Nas X (playing himself as a defendant) in a corresponding promo clip the musician posted this week, “Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, this is about much more than shoes.”
Beauty & FashionNYLON

Lil Nas X’s Nike “Satan Shoes” Court Case Inspired His New Music Video

Lil Nas X just announced his latest single “Industry Baby,” featuring Jack Harlow and produced by Take a Daytrip and Kanye West, as well as a new music video to go with it. On Monday, he revealed via Twitter a trailer for the upcoming release, calling back to the controversy surrounding “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — specifically the Nike “Satan Shoes” that he promoted in collaboration with the brand MSCHF.
Musichypebeast.com

Lil Nas X Enlists Jack Harlow for Kanye West and Take A Daytrip-Produced Single "INDUSTRY BABY"

Lil Nas X has joined forces with Jack Harlow for his brand new single, “INDUSTRY BABY.”. Produced by Kanye West and Take A Daytrip, the collab clocks in at three-and-a-half minutes and hears the pair touch on their rise to fame. Lil Nas X also expresses his desire to work with Nicki Minaj, compares himself to popstar Justin Bieber and harks back to his childhood nickname, Doobie. Meanwhile, Harlow calls himself a “late bloomer” and tells everyone watching him to just wait and see what he comes up with next.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Lil Nas X pokes fun at ‘Satan Shoes’ controversy in new video

Lil Nas X has poked fun at the controversy that erupted in March over his limited edition “Satan Shoes” by putting himself on trial in a video promoting his newest single. The 22-year-old rapper released a teaser video for his new song, “Industry Baby,” that references the case involving a federal trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Nike in March. The shoe giant took legal action against the company that released the controversial modified version of Nikes dubbed “Satan Shoes.”
Celebritieshot1061.com

Lil Nas X Stages His Own Nike Court Battle in Teaser for New Kanye-Produced Single: Watch

Lil Nas X is taking himself to court — literally — in the brand new teaser for his hotly-anticipated new single. On Monday (July 19), the 22-year-old rapper shared a video titled “Nike v. Lil Nas X — Satan Shoes Trial,” in which the rapper performed a full 2-minute sketch acting out his own fictional legal battle against the iconic shoe brand for his viral “Satan shoes” released back in March. (The actual court case between Nike and MSCHF settled in April.)
CelebritiesVulture

The Only Thing Lil Nas X Is on Trial for Is Being a Goof

Call it The Trial of the Lil Nas X 5. We should have known from the start when Lil Nas X posted a hilarious homage to the piece of classic-cinema history known as crying TikTok girl that he didn’t actually “have court on Monday over Satan shoes and might go to jail.” It was a days-long troll, leading up to a hilarious video he posted today called “[WATCH LIVE] Nike v. Lil Nas X — Satan Shoes Trial.” The two-minute video is a comedy sketch in which Lil Nas X plays himself, a judge, a jury member, and both the prosecuting and defending lawyers, Klumps-style. His mullet-wigged public defender doesn’t know his name, and calls him “Lil Nasty.” The prosecutor, holding the offending sneaker, asks, “Do you mama knew you gay?” When Lil Nas X takes the stand and answers in the affirmative, the jury member played by Lil Nas X says, “Lock him up, throw away the key.” Then Lil Nas X gets sentenced to do time in Montero State Prison, and the credits roll, revealing that this has all been a hilarious, Baroque promo for his new single, “Industry Baby.” The video also reveals that the track will feature Jack Harlow, and is produced by Kanye West and the musical duo Take a Daytrip. It’s the best courtroom sequence since the Legally Blonde perm scene.
MusicBillboard

Lil Nas X Pens Heartfelt Note to His Younger Self Ahead of 'Industry Baby' Drop: 'I Need You to Keep Going'

Just before the official release of his new single "Industry Baby," Lil Nas X is taking some time to reflect and offer a bit of advice — to himself. In a tweet on Thursday (July 22), Lil Nas X shared a note with his fans that he wrote to his younger self. Dedicated to "20-year-old Montero" (Lil Nas X is currently 22 years old), the rapper gave himself the pep talk that he felt he needed back at the start of the pandemic. "I wrote a song for us," he said in the opening line of the note.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Lil Nas X Announces New Single With Jack Harlow

This Friday, Lil Nas X will release the new single “Industry Baby.” Jack Harlow features on the track, co-produced by Take A Daytrip and Kanye West. The “Industry Baby” announcement video fictionalizes a trial regarding Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes,” a limited-edition collab made with MSCHF. The Satan shoes were inspired by Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” music video, in which Lil Nas X gives a lap dance to Satan. Each of the 666 sneakers allegedly contained a drop of human blood.
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Lil Nas X "Industry Boy" Dramatizes "Satan Shoes" vs. Nike

That headline's quite a mouthful, eh? It's all true though: Lil Nas X's forthcoming "Industry Boy" is partially produced by Kanye West (himself gearing up for the debut of Yeezy Sound) and was teased via a headline-grabbing video that sees Lil Nas taking on Nike over the drama stirred up by MSCHF's "Satan Shoes." Phew. All we can add is: #FREELILNASX.
MusicNew Haven Register

Watch Lil Nas X Discuss His Upcoming Album on YouTube Series 'Kerwin Frost Talks'

Lil Nas X sat down for a lengthy conversation on the YouTube series Kerwin Frost Talks, opening up about his career, his music, and how he came to collaborate with Kanye West. In the hour-long conversation, the rapper explained that he isn’t just about attention-grabbing videos and wants to create impactful music. “I want to inspire people,” Lil Nas X told the host. “I want to tell my story and hopefully other people can relate to it.”
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

When Lil Nas X releases a new song, the internet goes crazy.

When Lil Nas X releases a new song, the internet goes crazy. Lil Nas X announced the release of his new track “Industry Baby” on Monday morning, after making multiple jokes about his imminent court case involving his notorious Satan Shoes. Take a Daytrip and Kanye West collaborated on the track, which will be released on July 23. It features rapper Jack Harlow.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Jack Harlow on Lil Nas X: “He’s Becoming an Icon”

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow are staging quite the takeover with their new jam ‘Industry Baby.’. The hard-hitting single, which was co-produced by Kanye West, has been making waves thanks to its unbridled lyrics and its cinematic music video. A big part of the appeal for many has also...

