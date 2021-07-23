Cancel
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio’s official jazz festival bebops back into downtown this fall

By Chantal Rice
The City of San Antonio and the San Antonio Parks Foundation are pretty jazzed about the rebirth of a nearly 40-year-old music festival returning to downtown this fall. The 38th annual Jazz’SAlive Festival, the city’s official jazz fest, blows into town September 24-25 with an expanded event footprint that includes a stage at Legacy Park, as well as the main stage area at Travis Park and the Jefferson Street stage.

