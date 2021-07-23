San Antonio’s official jazz festival bebops back into downtown this fall

Ranching is as much of a Texas staple as oil and barbecue. Many natives and new arrivals alike fantasize about owning a big spread somewhere in this vast state. Although it’s dwarfed by the state’s granddaddy of them all, the 825,000-acre King Ranch, a Hill Country ranch that just went on the market still might satisfy your ranching aspirations. The nearly 74-acre Sky West Ranch, just southeast of Fredericksburg at 4900 Goehmann Ln., carries a price tag of $16,999,000.