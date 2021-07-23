San Antonio’s official jazz festival bebops back into downtown this fall
The City of San Antonio and the San Antonio Parks Foundation are pretty jazzed about the rebirth of a nearly 40-year-old music festival returning to downtown this fall. The 38th annual Jazz’SAlive Festival, the city’s official jazz fest, blows into town September 24-25 with an expanded event footprint that includes a stage at Legacy Park, as well as the main stage area at Travis Park and the Jefferson Street stage.sanantonio.culturemap.com
