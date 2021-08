Regardless of how cautious a worker is, there is always a probable range of workplace hazards, such as muscle strains, exposure to toxic chemicals, or other types of injuries. Among these misfortunes, however, time is the most critical thing to consider when a workplace accident occurs. Medically, an injury is usually critical for approximately 22-24 hours, so companies need to act quickly and think strategically about how to tackle workplace dangers. According to a study by the National Council on Compensation Insurance Inc. (NCCI), delaying an injury report for fourteen days or longer can raise the cost of employees’ insurance claims by 50%.