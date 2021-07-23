Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, VT

Burlington-Area Hotel Rooms Are in Short Supply, and Prices Are Up

By Anne Wallace Allen
Posted by 
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vermont’s hopping with visitors this summer, and nowhere is that more evident than the Burlington area, where hotel rooms are scarce and room rates have risen steeply. “I’m suddenly inundated with people because there’s no lodging,” said Lisa Gaujac, who owns the Old Lantern Inn and Barn in Charlotte with her husband, Roland Gaujac. “There’s so much lodging normally in the Burlington area that I don’t usually have people calling and saying, ‘Do you have a room available?’”

www.sevendaysvt.com

Comments / 0

sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Burlington, VT
Lifestyle
Local
Vermont Government
City
Charlotte, VT
City
Williston, VT
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Hotel Industry#Hotel Rooms#Rehearsal#Westport Hospitality#Hotel Vermont#Town Place Suites#Carton#Vermont Tent Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
Related
Winooski, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Joe and Jaye MacAskill Open a Feline-Themed Vintage Store in Winooski

When Jaye and Joe MacAskill arrived in Vermont in the summer of 2020, the San Diego transplants had two goals: insinuate their musical comedy band, Pony Death Ride, into Vermont's music community and open a vintage boutique. On Friday, July 30, one year after the married couple touched down in the Champlain Valley, one of those goals will be realized with the grand opening of Catland Vintage in Winooski.
Vermont StatePosted by
sevendaysvt

Video: Vermont Stage Presents 'Popcorn Falls'

Popcorn Falls is a delightful comedy about a community trying to save its small town by putting on a play. Two actors play 20 characters in this hilarious romp. Popcorn Falls runs at Isham Family Farm in Williston from July 28 through August 8. This video was produced for Vermont...
YogaPosted by
sevendaysvt

At a Stowe Detox, Serene Surroundings Come at a Price

William Cats-Baril likes tours of the addiction treatment center he founded, Sana at Stowe, to start outside the front vestibule, which is lined with a few tons of small, polished stones from Lake Champlain. The front doors are heavy, by design. "I call it the Mercedes-Benz effect," said Cats-Baril, an...
Vermont StatePosted by
sevendaysvt

Page 32: Short Takes on Five Vermont Books

Seven Days writers can't possibly read, much less review, all the books that arrive in a steady stream by post, email and, in one memorable case, a clowder of snarling bobcats. So this monthly feature is our way of introducing you to a handful of books by Vermont authors. To do that, we contextualize each book just a little and quote a single representative sentence from, yes, page 32.
Vermont StatePosted by
sevendaysvt

Vermont Gun Importer Sued After Its Rifle Was Used in Mass Shooting

Victims of a 2019 mass shooting are suing the Vermont arms dealer that made the rifle a gunman used to murder attendees of a California garlic festival. A dozen survivors last week added Century International Arms as a defendant in their pending civil lawsuit against the nonprofit that ran the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival, the City of Gilroy, Calif., and a private security contractor.
LifestylePosted by
sevendaysvt

Mind the Gap: A Getaway on and Around Lake Willoughby

Nothing adequately prepares you for the spectacle of Lake Willoughby, a glacial gash between two fjord-like mountains in Vermont's Northeast Kingdom. Although it's been around for at least 11,500 years, the state's most dramatic landscape has a way of surprising visitors — including returning ones, like me. Its ice-carved splendor reveals itself, like a secret, and takes your breath away.
Norwich, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Historic Norwich Inn Welcomes Guest on Foot or by Car

The Appalachian Trail emerges from the woods at the top of Elm Street in Norwich, where a white blaze — marking the 2,193-mile path from Springer Mountain in Georgia to Mount Katahdin in Maine — guides hikers downhill into town. At Main Street, the trail heads south before crossing the...
Vermont StatePosted by
sevendaysvt

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION Chittenden Unit Docket No. 21-PR-03312

To The Creditors of: Cheryl A. McDonough, late of Burlington, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Vermont StatePosted by
sevendaysvt

VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION Chittenden Unit, 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401 802-651-1518 Case No.: 21-PR-02693

A "Petition to Open an Estate and Appoint Fiduciary" has been filed in the Probate Division of the Superior Court. If no one files an objection within 14 days of publication date, the relief requested may be granted. If you wish to receive notice of future events in this proceeding, you must notify the Court by filing a Notice of Appearance form that can be found on the Vermont Judiciary website.
Bennington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

251: Tracing History at the Bennington Centre Cemetery

If my father had been with me on Saturday at Bennington Centre Cemetery, he would’ve died and gone to heaven — if he hadn’t already achieved the former. At Vermont’s oldest cemetery, I found a few of his favorite things: U.S. history, poetry, peace and quiet. He also loved graveyards themselves and this one — with a mountain view; stones carved with birds, flowers and angels; and a grassy path to a gravestone etched with an epitaph for the ages — is hard to top.
Newport, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

The 'Northern Star' Relaunches to Offer Cruises and Education on Lake Memphremagog

On a bright Sunday in July, between bites of brunch, a few dozen passengers savored the sights from the Northern Star. Cruising on Lake Memphremagog, which straddles the U.S./Québec border, they floated past Black Island, where smugglers hid booze during Prohibition; Prouty Beach, a favorite local fishing spot; and Eagle Point Wildlife Management Area, which manages nearly a mile of lakeshore habitat.
Vermont StatePosted by
sevendaysvt

New Barn Box Meal Kit Is a Vermont Chef-Farmer Collaboration

Matt Jennings and Hilary Gifford met the way most people seem to these days: online. Jennings, a chef from Boston who moved to Charlotte with his family two years ago, and Gifford, a vegetable farmer in North Ferrisburgh, connected on a Vermont agriculture website. She responded to a post from Jennings, who wanted to team up with a farmer to grow vegetables and work on related food projects.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Art Review: 'Holding Pattern,' Christy Mitchell, the S.P.A.C.E. Gallery

Clever messaging begins with the very title of Christy Mitchell's latest solo installation at Burlington's S.P.A.C.E. Gallery. "Holding Pattern" is a double entendre — at least — and one meaning is immediately evident in Mitchell's use of old-school patterned wallpaper. Less obvious is what the installation might hold, both for the artist and for viewers. The title suggests a code we're invited to decipher.
LifestylePosted by
sevendaysvt

Canoeing Out to Burton Island Bistro for Burgers and BLTs

When I head out in my canoe, it's usually chock-full of supplies. Paddling becomes a precarious balancing act; I kneel instead of sitting so that I don't tip and lose my beer cooler, bug spray, tent or bag of snacks. But as I pushed off from Kill Kare State Park in my bright red Nova Craft on an early July morning, I only packed my wallet. All that stood between me and lunch was a 20-minute paddle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy