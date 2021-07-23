Why Your Homemade Sushi Doesn't Taste As Good As From A Restaurant
Any sushi lover with even a modicum of skill in the kitchen has likely had the same thought at some point in their life — "I could definitely make that." Sure, your knife skills may not be as precise as the individuals in the kitchen at your favorite sushi spot, but how hard could it really be? After all, while it may take a bit more effort and skill to create particular creamy sauces or fried components, many of the classic, simple sushi rolls we know and love involve little more than the sushi rice, a few pieces of thinly sliced vegetables or some neatly cut proteins, all packed in a neat little roll.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0