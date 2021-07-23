Why Your Homemade Sushi Doesn't Taste As Good As From A Restaurant

Bobby Flay is the king of burgers. The grill master seems to know everything you need if you want to create the perfect patty on a bun. Because Flay is so good at making this simple — or maybe not so simple — staple, it's easy to forget that he learned to cook at the French Culinary Institute, according to the Institute of Culinary Education, and he can make a lot of other "stuff," too. Not to mention, everything he cooks looks and sounds delicious, including salads. Yep, Flay can even make rabbit food taste extraordinary. Every celebrity chef has that go-to secret ingredient they use to wow guests when they serve up salad, and the co-host of the "Always Hungry" podcast is no different.