Disney Cruise Line Shares COVID-19 Testing Requirements For Return to Sailing
After over a year-long suspension, the Disney Cruise Line will be setting sail once again next month!. Earlier today, Disney announced that the Disney Dream cruise ship would begin 3-night and 4-night voyages from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas (making a stop at Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island) beginning August 9th. And, now we’re getting a look at the new health and safety measures including COVID-19 testing requirements for passengers onboard.allears.net
Comments / 0