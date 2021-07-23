Disney Cruise Line Shares COVID-19 Testing Requirements For Return to Sailing

You would still need a negative COVID test to enter the U.S. The world is beginning to open up again for Americans after months of imposed travel bans. More and more European countries are letting American tourists in—especially those who are fully vaccinated—but still, it’s a task to navigate the ever-changing travel requirements for international destinations. Some countries have removed mandatory COVID testing upon arrival, while others still require health screenings for all incoming passengers. Some countries have relaxed their COVID restrictions entirely, while other countries have their own local or federal laws about social distancing and masking. Even the United States can be tricky to navigate as the country still requires arriving travelers—ages two and above—to show a negative COVID test report, regardless of vaccination status. Here, you will find a list of destinations that don’t require a COVID test before flying, as well as the various entry requirements you’ll need to know.