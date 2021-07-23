Cancel
Public Health

Disney Cruise Line Shares COVID-19 Testing Requirements For Return to Sailing

By Jenna Saxton
allears.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter over a year-long suspension, the Disney Cruise Line will be setting sail once again next month!. Earlier today, Disney announced that the Disney Dream cruise ship would begin 3-night and 4-night voyages from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas (making a stop at Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island) beginning August 9th. And, now we’re getting a look at the new health and safety measures including COVID-19 testing requirements for passengers onboard.

