Rio Rancho, NM

Watermelon Mountain Ranch celebrates National Adoption Weekend

KRQE News 13
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Watermelon Mountain Ranch is New Mexico’s largest no-kill animal shelter located in northern Rio Rancho. Since their gates opened in 1996, over 175,000 animals have been saved. This year, Petsmart is hosting National Adoption Weekend. The event is a partnership with Petsmart charities and Watermelon Mountain Ranch. Sara Heffern, Watermelon Mountain Ranch executive director, talked about the event and a furry friend.

New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Rio Rancho, NM
