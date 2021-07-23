Cancel
CFOs On the Move: Week Ending July 23

By Lauren Muskett
CFO.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelos appointed Mark Bendza as the cybersecurity company’s new chief financial officer. Bendza was previously vice president in charge of investor relations at Honeywell International. He has over 20 years of experience working with global companies in investor relations, business development, financial planning, analysis, financial strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets. Bendza succeeds Michele Nakazawa, who is retiring after serving as CFO for over 17 years. Nakazawa will join the senior executive team reporting to the CEO and will continue to work on special projects.

