CFOs On the Move: Week Ending July 23

“You have to continue to evolve your capabilities, solutions, and offerings to your customers, or else you become less relevant,” Dell Technologies CFO and EVP Tom Sweet told me. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced a major pivot to conducting life online. Dell garnered record financial results for its fiscal first quarter. Revenue was up 12% to $24.5 billion. “We had a very strong client business last year given the use and the fundamental importance of the PC,” Sweet said. He shared how the tech company is transforming, continuing to navigate the global semiconductor chip shortage, and maintaining its momentum. “If you look at the forecast for technology spending over the next two to three years, it's quite strong in the sense of the market and the opportunity,” Sweet said.