Cops: Two charged with burglary for breaking into Aquebogue home

An investigation into a home burglary last week in Aquebogue resulted in two arrests, Riverhead Town police announced Friday. Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress last Friday at a Main Road home near Route 105. The two suspects reportedly stole a jar of money, other cash and left the home with a rifle. The suspects both fled prior to officers arriving at the scene and the search of the area, with assistance of a Suffolk Police helicopter, did not yield any results.