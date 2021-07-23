Cancel
Aquebogue, NY

Cops: Two charged with burglary for breaking into Aquebogue home

By Write the Editor
Riverhead News-Review
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investigation into a home burglary last week in Aquebogue resulted in two arrests, Riverhead Town police announced Friday. Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress last Friday at a Main Road home near Route 105. The two suspects reportedly stole a jar of money, other cash and left the home with a rifle. The suspects both fled prior to officers arriving at the scene and the search of the area, with assistance of a Suffolk Police helicopter, did not yield any results.

riverheadnewsreview.timesreview.com

Comments / 1

