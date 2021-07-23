Report: Cavs looking to pair Collin Sexton with Kevin Love or Taurean Prince in potential trade packages
According to a recent report, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to pair rising star Collin Sexton with either Kevin Love or Taurean Prince in potential trade packages. “I like that idea,” said Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com when asked about the possibility of the Cavaliers keeping Sexton. “I’ve heard the Cavs have been trying to pair him with Kevin Love ($60 million over two years) or Taurean Prince ($15 million in 2021-22) to get something decent in return.”cavaliersnation.com
