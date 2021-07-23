Cancel
Alabama State

Alabama restaurant ranked number 13 in Trip Advisor’s national ‘Top Everyday Eats’ list

By Aubree Bailey
wdhn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fairhope, Alabama restaurant has ranked at number 13 in Trip Advisor’s 2021 Best of the Best “Top Everyday Eats” list. Gambino’s serves steak, seafood, Italian, Sicilian and Southern-Italian fare and is ranked as the number one restaurant in Fairhope. Some of their dishes include crab-stuffed bacon-wrapped grilled jalapenos, prime rib, and Pesce Verona, a sautéed flounder filet topped with sautéed shrimp, fresh bell peppers, mushrooms and a Blue Fox butter wine sauce.

