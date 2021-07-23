WWE: New Report Says WWE Interested in Bringing Back Braun Strowman
There has been a lot of buzz surrounding rumored signings lately, especially in regards to former WWE talents that were cut from the company earlier this year. The buzz has become even bigger thanks to names of former WWE stars like Daniel Bryan and CM Punk being linked to AEW, and that could be the reason why WWE is rethinking some of those cuts. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, WWE is interested in bringing Braun Strowman back to the company, adding "especially after recent AEW signings". Strowman would be free to sign with other promotions on Tuesday, August 31st after his 90-day non-compete expires.comicbook.com
Comments / 0