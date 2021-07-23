WWE: New Report Says WWE Interested in Bringing Back Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman was surprisingly released by the WWE back in early June, despite the fact that he's a former Universal Champion and was challenging for the WWE Championship one month prior at WrestleMania Backlash. The "Monster Among Men" has since put out a few teases on what he wants to do next, starting off earlier this week by writing, "Choices choices choices!!!!!!" on Twitter. He then popped up on his Instagram story on Wednesday to write, "I can't wait to share what's going (on) with me!!! Big moves coming!!! #MLMR (My Life, My Rules). There were rumors recently of WWE wanting to bring Strowman back to the company not long after reports of AEW signing CM Punk and Daniel Bryan dropped.