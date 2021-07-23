Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE: New Report Says WWE Interested in Bringing Back Braun Strowman

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been a lot of buzz surrounding rumored signings lately, especially in regards to former WWE talents that were cut from the company earlier this year. The buzz has become even bigger thanks to names of former WWE stars like Daniel Bryan and CM Punk being linked to AEW, and that could be the reason why WWE is rethinking some of those cuts. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, WWE is interested in bringing Braun Strowman back to the company, adding "especially after recent AEW signings". Strowman would be free to sign with other promotions on Tuesday, August 31st after his 90-day non-compete expires.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Christian Cage
Person
Daniel Bryan
Person
Mickie James
Person
Chelsea Green
Person
Braun Strowman
Person
Aleister Black
Person
Mark Henry
Person
Samoa Joe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Elite Wrestling#Combat#The Wrestling Observer#Impact Wrestling#Nwa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
AEW
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Agree To Deal With Former World Champion

WWE have released Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy. The reason cited was part of budget cuts, and Strowman was being paid $1.2 million per year according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The former WWE Universal Champion signed a new contract in October 2019, so the budget cut regarding Strowman is the WWE’s biggest saving financially from all of the talent cuts in the last year plus during the pandemic. Braun Strowman was fired by WWE for a very surprising reason as well.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman ‘Not Signing’ With Top Company

The former WWE star Braun Strowman was recently released from the company and it had come upon as a shock to many. He was heavily featured on the shows and releasing him helped WWE free up a reported $1.2 million per year. Braun Strowman is unlikely to return. It turns...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Braun Strowman responds to rumors about his possible WWE return

In the last great wave of layoffs carried out by WWE in its main roster, in which important names of athletes such as Aleister Black, Lana or Braun Strowman were cut, the Monster Among Men of the company was the most sensational name that had left astonished WWE Universe fans, with the mammoth former Universal Champion who until a few weeks before was still running in the Monday Night Raw main event, in titled matches and a few weeks later was so easily ousted from the company.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Meeting With Top Promoter Revealed

WWE have released Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy. The reason cited was part of budget cuts, and Strowman was being paid $1.2 million per year according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The former WWE Universal Champion signed a new contract in October 2019, so the budget cut regarding Strowman is the WWE’s biggest saving financially from all of the talent cuts in the last year plus during the pandemic. Braun Strowman was fired by WWE for a very surprising reason as well.
WWEPWMania

Braun Strowman Says He Has “Choices” To Make

There’s been a lot of rumors & speculation on Braun Strowman’s wrestling future as of late. Strowman tweeted a cryptic tweet this afternoon and helped push those rumors & speculation. He posted a GIF and wrote the following, which could have nothing to do with wresting- “Choices choices choices!!!!!!”. It’s...
WWEstillrealtous.com

Instagram Removes Violent WWE Photo From Braun Strowman’s Account

Braun Strowman is usually pretty active on social media, but a photo that he posted to his Instagram account back in November has been removed. The photo showed Strowman kicking Keith Lee, and the Monster Among Men reacted to the photo being removed when he posted the following:. “@instagram is...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Braun Strowman could be set to be rehired

One of the many released by the WWE of this very hard two-year period, formed by over a year of world pandemic that has literally cut the legs and breath of the Stamford-based company, like those of all the world pro-wrestling companies in the world, responds to the name of Braun Strowman, former WWE world champion, who was truncated from the federation roster overnight.
WWEComicBook

Braun Strowman Hints at His Next Move Following WWE Release

Braun Strowman was surprisingly released by the WWE back in early June, despite the fact that he's a former Universal Champion and was challenging for the WWE Championship one month prior at WrestleMania Backlash. The "Monster Among Men" has since put out a few teases on what he wants to do next, starting off earlier this week by writing, "Choices choices choices!!!!!!" on Twitter. He then popped up on his Instagram story on Wednesday to write, "I can't wait to share what's going (on) with me!!! Big moves coming!!! #MLMR (My Life, My Rules). There were rumors recently of WWE wanting to bring Strowman back to the company not long after reports of AEW signing CM Punk and Daniel Bryan dropped.
WWEringsidenews.com

Braun Strowman Is ‘Waiting’ For Bray Wyatt After WWE Release

WWE released Bray Wyatt from his contract and the pro wrestling world was pretty shaken up by that big announcement. Now he is on his own, but he’s not alone outside of WWE. Alexa Bliss dropped a tweet to express how she is at a loss for words. Wyatt meant a lot to the WWE Universe and the locker room. One man who spent hundreds of hours with Wyatt is Braun Strowman, who was also recently released.
WWE411mania.com

Braun Strowman Set For First Post-WWE Appearance

Lucha Libre Online reports that Braun Strowman is set to make his first post-WWE appearance as he has agreed to appear at an event for Qatar Pro Wrestling. He will show up at QPW Superslam 3, which happens in Doha, Qatar on February 26 at the Lausail Sports Arena. QPW President Ali Al-Marafi handled negotiations personally. The contract will be signed in September after working on the legal and visa arrangements for Strowman to travel there.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Apologizes To Top WWE Star

Braun Strowman was one of WWE’s top stars for years, and he established himself as a force to be reckoned with throughout his run with World Wrestling Entertainment. The Monster Among Men often found himself involved in the title picture, and he last challenged for the WWE Championship when he faced Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view a few months ago. Strowman recently posted a clip of a big elbow drop that he hit on Drew McIntyre during the match, and he apologized for the stiff move when he posted the following:
WWE411mania.com

Braun Strowman Teases ‘Big Moves’ Coming Soon

Braun Strowman has a lot of irons in the fire, and teased that he has some “big moves” coming up. The WWE alumnus posted to his Instagram stories (per Wrestling Inc) and wrote:. “I can’t wait to share what’s going with me!!! Big moves coming!!! #MLMR”. “MLMR” is short for...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss WWE Boyfriend Leaks Breakup News

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy were previously involved in a real-life relationship and were even engaged to be married. However, that did not work out and they eventually called off their engagement in 2018, and Bliss is now engaged to musician Ryan Cabrera. Daniel Bryan Huge AEW Signing Rumor Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Accused Of ‘Assaulting’ Raw Star

The former WWE star Brock Lesnar had put on some brutal and bloody matches with his opponents in recent memory. Sometimes he ends up hitting his opponents legitimately and similar incident took place during his match against Randy Orton at SummerSlam pay-per-view back in 2016. WWE ‘Botched’ Smackdown Title Change Leaks.
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Released

WWE has released a number of Superstars and employees this year, and it looks like a Hall of Famer was let go a few months back. WhatCulture is reporting that WWE quietly released Jeff Jarrett back in April. The report notes that the length of Jeff Jarrett’s non-compete clause is...
WWEstillrealtous.com

Bray Wyatt Breaks His Silence To Send A Heartfelt Message To Fans

Bray Wyatt is always one of the most talked about stars on the WWE roster and for months now fans have been talking about his absence from WWE programming. The Fiend was defeated by Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 after Alexa Bliss turned on him, and Bray Wyatt hasn’t been seen since he appeared in a Firefly Funhouse segment on Raw the next night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy