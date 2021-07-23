Cancel
Tarek El Moussa Reportedly 'Super Remorseful' He 'Lashed Out' At Ex-Wife Christina Haack On 'Flip Or Flop' Set

By Nikki Schuster
Ok Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarek El Moussa isn't too proud of his behavior on the Flip or Flop set, after he went on a verbal tirade directed at his costar and ex-wife, Christina Haack. Following news that Moussa — who shares daughter Taylor Reese, 10, and son Brayden James, 5, with Haack — flipped out on the 38-year-old last week while filming their HGTV series, a source dished that Moussa regrets his reaction during their dispute.

