Environment

Hot weather expected today into the weekend

By National Weather Service Sacramento CA
YubaNet
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDry weather with temperatures warming into the weekend. Chances for mountain thunderstorms in the northern Sierra return late weekend into early next week south of I-80. Some high clouds from the Desert SW are spreading northward over the CWA early this morning, with cloud cover lingering over the Sierra into the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly clear skies and dry weather continue with highs running roughly 3 to 8 degrees above normal. High pressure continues to expand over interior NorCal through the weekend with the warmest day still expected to be Saturday.

#Hot Weather#Lightning Strikes#Western Us#Thunderstorms#Sierra#Cwa#Interior Norcal#Pwat
