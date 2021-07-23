Cancel
Disney Mirrorverse Figures From McFarlane Toys Are On Sale Now

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcFarlane Toys has opened up pre-orders for a wave of action figures based on the Disney Mirrorverse mobile RPG. As the name suggests, the game allows fans to battle as alternate universe Disney and Pixar characters. The lineup includes Buzz Lightyear and Jack Sparrow in 7-inch scale along with Mickey Mouse, Belle, Sulley, and Goofy in 5-inch scale (pictured below).

