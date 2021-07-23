Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Dow closes above 35,000 for the first time

By Anneken Tappe
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York (CNN Business) — It's been a turbulent week on Wall Street, starting with a massive selloff over worries about the Delta variant. But by Friday, stocks were back up and each index closed at at record highs. The Dow closed 0.7%, or 238 points, higher, finishing above 35,000...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

594K+
Followers
88K+
Post
496M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Government Bonds#Nasdaq Composite#Dow#Cnn Business#S P#Indu#Bdswiss Group#Us Treasury#Ihs Markit#Pmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Related
StocksNBC Chicago

Dow Futures Rise 200 Points Ahead of the First Trading Day of August

U.S. stock futures rose in early morning trading on Monday as investors geared up for the first trading day of August. Dow futures rose 218 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both also traded in positive territory. The major averages managed to notch their sixth month of gains...
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks start session lower on final day of June trading

Wall Street stocks opened lower on Friday as an otherwise solid month for equities reached its final day of trading. As of 1545 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.23% at 35,002.51, while the S&P 500 was 0.38% weaker at 4,402.45 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.54% softer at 14,697.80.
Stocksomahanews.net

Worries on Wall Street, major indices decline, dollar gains

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell across the board on Friday with Amazon a stand-out for sellers. The stock disappointed with its outlook for future revenues. "Overall earnings have been good. But Amazon ... and some of last year's winners are taking some of the air out of the market today," Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma told Reuters Thomson Friday.
StocksPosted by
WDBO

Stocks open lower, but still on track for 6th monthly gain

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Friday, putting the S&P 500 back in the red for the week. The benchmark index is still on track to close out July with its sixth straight monthly gain. It’s down 0.5% in the early going, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is off 0.9%. Amazon was a big drag on both indexes. The internet retail giant, which has prospered during the pandemic with the boom in online shopping, slumped 7.8% after reporting sales that fell short of analysts’ forecasts and issued a weak outlook for the current quarter.
StocksBusiness Insider

Disappointing Amazon Results May Weigh On Tech Stocks

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures showing a significant move to the downside. A steep drop from Amazon (AMZN) is likely to weigh on the tech sector, with the online retail giant plunging by 7 percent in pre-market trading.
Marketsambcrypto.com

This is why Bitcoin MUST close above $40,000 on 30 July

Whenever an asset is trying to breach a consolidation range that was established 2-3 months ago, it usually takes more than just one bullish surge. Bitcoin has spent more time between $30,000 and $40,000 than $40,000-$64,000 over the past few weeks. And, while the asset bounced off repeatedly from the $30k-range, breaking $40k is what counts for its bullish continuity.
Stocksraleighnews.net

U.S. stocks open lower as Amazon shares slide

NEW YORK, July 30 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks came under pressure on Friday morning after disappointing quarterly results from U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 7.02 points, or 0.02 percent, to 35,077.51. The S&P 500 fell 19.45 points, or 0.44 percent, to 4,399.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 130.19 points, or 0.88 percent, to 14,648.08.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

US stocks slip on Amazon earnings, dollar near 1-month low

NEW YORK/LONDON (July 30): US stocks dropped on Friday to pull further from record highs, as an underwhelming earnings report from Amazon.com Inc dampened the market mood, while the dollar rose a shade but hovered near a one-month low. After making record profits during the pandemic, Amazon said late on...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks Decline On Profit-taking

Major stock markets declined Friday as investors digested earnings and took profits from strong gains the previous day, despite the eurozone's economic rebound. Growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve will begin to withdraw exceptional monetary stimulus undermined market sentiment as well, analysts said. As European trading ended the week,...
Stocksinvestortelegraph.com

Wall Street falls but S&P 500 posts sixth straight month of gains

U.S. stocks fell on Friday and registered losses for the week as Amazon.com shares dropped after the company forecast lower sales growth, but the S&P 500 swung momentum with a sixth straight month of gains. Amazon.com Inc shares tanked by 7.6% – their biggest daily percentage drop since May 2020...
Stocksinvesting.com

Stocks Slide, Amazon Cut, China Stocks Reverse, PCE Prices - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- Stock futures slide as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s slowing sales growth undermines the narrative for growth stocks. Chinese stock markets reverse after fresh regulatory action and trouble with overleveraged property developers. U.S. personal consumer expenditure price data will be scanned for signs of inflation. And the Eurozone grew faster than expected as the continent reopened in spring. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Friday, 30th July.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Gold prices settle lower, but post a gain for the month

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, but climbed for the month. "Renewed signs that the Federal Reserve may not taper anytime soon continues to sweeten appetite for the precious metal, while negative COVID-19 developments may boost attraction towards the safe-haven asset," said Lukman Otunuga, manager, market analysis at FXTM. Looking ahead however, gold may face multiple headwinds "as the Fed finds it increasingly difficult to defend its dovish stance," he said. With annual inflation in the U.S. already at a 13-year high and the economy recovering, "hawks are bound to enter the scene," and such a development "could throw a proverbial wrench in the works for gold bulls, sending prices tumbling lower." December gold fell by $18.60, or 1%, to settle at $1,817.20 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices rose nearly 0.9% for the week and were up 2.6% for the month, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Businessfxempire.com

Inflation Climbs Higher, but Gold Closes Sharply Lower

However, it came in under analyst expectations and forecasts, which was one factor that took gold prices lower on the last trading day of July 2021. Know where Gold is headed? Take advantage now with. Trading Derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only...
StocksLife Style Extra

US close: Dow reverses yesterday's losses despite GDP miss

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors digested worse-than-expected GDP figures, this week's jobless claims data, more corporate earnings and the outcome of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.44% at 35,084.53, while the S&P...

Comments / 0

Community Policy