Anne Arundel County, MD

Scenic Rivers Land Trust Launching a New Invasive Species Control Program. Needs Volunteers

By EOA Staff
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 9 days ago

Scenic Rivers Land Trust has announced the launch of our new Invasive Species Control Program at Bacon Ridge Natural Area. The program began on Thursday, May 20, 2021, and Scenic Rivers staff will be gathering for weekly workdays with small groups of volunteers to remove invasive plant species along the trails of Bacon Ridge Natural Area. The work will continue each Thursday throughout the summer, ending in late August/early September.

Eye On Annapolis

Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

#Volunteers#Biodiversity#Japanese#Oriental#The Community Foundation#Anne Arundel Fund#Bacon Ridge Natural Area#Srlt#Stewardship#Local News
