Is Jay-Z Teasing Watch the Throne II on Kanye West’s New Song?
Kanye West pulled yet another pump fake at midnight today (July 23) after announcing the release of his long-awaited album, Donda, which failed to arrive. ’Ye even went as far as holding a several thousand-person listening event, streamed via Apple Music, for the project in Atlanta, further insinuating that his LP would drop. However, although there's no offering from Kanye just yet, the conversation has shifted a bit after Yeezy previewed a new track he has with Jay-Z, in which Hov teased a potential follow-up to their 2011 LP, Watch the Throne.www.xxlmag.com
Comments / 0