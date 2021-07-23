Palm Springs Style You Can’t Miss
So I just learned the most fabulous thing – Frank Sinatra and his rat pack friends as well as Bing Cosby, Cary Grant, Marilyn Monroe, and even Albert Einstein were all neighbors in Palm Springs. Sinatra was famous for hosting cocktail hours, but he rarely invited people. Instead, he’d fly a Jack Daniels jolly roger flag from his home, Twin Palms. That’s how his buddies knew it was time to party. Can I start doing that? I’ll make my own Lars flag and hang it whenever I want friends to come over.thehousethatlarsbuilt.com
