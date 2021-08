Remedy's first Max Payne game turns 20 today, which, most importantly for this article, means I can't make a joke about how it's now old enough to do X or Y. 20 is a garbage age for milestones. But I just looked it up and discovered that in America you only have to be 18 to buy a shotgun (what?!). That means Max Payne the game is already old enough to, in slow motion, leap sidways as it fires a shell right into a mob enforcer's face. I think it's sort of what Max himself would have wanted. Happy bullet time day to you!