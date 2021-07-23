Cancel
A 10-year look at the battery supply chain in America

By Argonne National Laboratory
techxplore.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectric vehicles (EVs) can help put America on the path toward a clean energy economy. Yet the supply chain behind them is not fully understood. A new report from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory is filling in the gaps. The report, titled Lithium-Ion Battery Supply Chain for E-Drive Vehicles in the United States: 2010–2020, offers a detailed view of America's EV battery supply chain over the last decade. The insights offered can help regulators and other key decisionmakers plan for the future growth of EVs in the U.S.

