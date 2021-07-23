Cancel
Delta, IA

CDC stands firm on mask guidance despite surge of Delta COVID-19 variant

By Staff
KCJJ
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters on Thursday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is standing firm for now with its guidance that only unvaccinated people need to wear masks to be safe, and vaccinated people are able to go without. Last May, the CDC said that vaccinated people could safely go without masks indoors, citing evidence that people who are fully immunized are unlikely to get sick and unlikely to spread the virus. However since then, the new “Delta” variant of the virus has spread rapidly across unvaccinated pockets of the U.S., once again overwhelming health care workers who say victims of the delta variant are younger and have become sicker. On July 9 the CDC issued guidance for schools, which calls on any unvaccinated staff and students to wear masks. Kids under 12 don’t yet qualify for the vaccine.

