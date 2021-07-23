Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Lil Nas X Strips Down for Provocative Jail-Themed 'Industry Baby' Video

By Jem Aswad
New Haven Register
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelp, Lil Nas X definitely is not backing down from stirring up controversy. After a series of sexually provocative videos and TV appearances that found him lap-dancing Satan, soul-kissing a man on national TV, and splitting the crotch of his pants on “Saturday Night Live” (okay, that last one was an accident), he’s actually stripped down — intentionally this time — in the jail-themed video for his new song “Industry Baby.”

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bail Fund#Celebrities#Supreme Court#Columbia Records#The Bail Project#Black Americans#Lgbtq#The Bail X Fund#Variety S Newsletter#Instagram
Related
Musicthesource.com

Lil Nas X Releases “Industry Baby” Featuring Jack Harlow

After a stellar promo, Lil Nas X has released his new single “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow. The new single is produced by Take a Daytrip and Kanye West. In the previous video, Lil Nas X was sentenced to Montero State Prison and now we see what happens upon his storyline imprisonment. The single highlights Nas X finding his confidence and targets proving anyone wrong. The video was directed by Christian Breslauer and highlights Nas moving through prison and eventually breaks free of prison with the help of Jack Harlow.
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Lil Nas X – ‘Industry Baby’ (featuring Jack Harlow)

16 weeks after its premiere, Lil Nas X‘s controversial ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ – the title track to his long-awaited debut studio album – is still a mainstay in the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10. And while its follow-up, ‘Sun Goes Down,’ can’t exactly boast similar shine, the...
Posted by
Variety

Lil Nas X Spoofs ‘Satan Shoes,’ Reactions to His Sexuality, Justice Clarence Thomas in ‘Industry Baby’ Single Trailer

Judging by a trailer released early Monday, Lil Nas X is unleashing another salvo in his campaign against haters with his Kanye West-co-produced new single “Industry Baby,” which drops on Friday. The clip takes on the recent controversy around his sneaker line as well as his sexuality, both of which got prominent treatment in his “Montero” video earlier this year.
mix929.com

“Industry Baby”: Lil Nas X mocks Nike court trial in teaser for Kanye West-produced new song

Lil Nas X is pulling out all the stops for his new single, “Industry Baby.”. On Monday, the hitmaker unveiled a teaser for the new track that takes aim at his dispute with Nike over the controversial Satan Shoes he released in collaboration with design company MSCHF. The shoes, a tie-in to his video for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” were Nike Air Max 97s that were redesigned to feature a pentagram and contain a drop of human blood.
intomore.com

WATCH: Lil Nas X is Judge, Jury, and Executioner in “Industry Baby” Teaser

In a new teaser video released precisely 10 minutes ago, Lil Nas X flaunts his chameleonic skill and range by playing every character in a courtroom scene. Released on Twitter via a fake mugshot, a post with the URL “FreeLilNasX.com” directed users to a webpage featuring a video simply titled “Nike vs. Lil Nas X: Satan Shoe Trial.”
Posted by
TheWrap

Lil Nas X Hits the Showers in Steamy 'Shawshank'-Style 'Industry Baby' Video

At 22 years old, Lil Nas X has already mastered the art of the music video -- and the art of trolling homophobes. The rapper's latest, “Industry Baby,” puts his flair for the dramatic and, well, himself on full display. How do you top giving a lap dance to Satan himself? By breaking a whole ensemble of nude inmates out of the prison that is masculinity, of course.
CelebritiesBillboard

Lil Nas X Welcomes 'Industry Baby' Into the World: Stream It Now

After weeks of teasing and a viral marketing campaign surrounding a faux legal battle with Nike, Lil Nas X is finally giving fans the single they've been waiting for with "Industry Baby." The gassed-up new anthem, produced by Take a Daytrip and Kanye West, sees Lil Nas X (and featured...
femalefirst.co.uk

Kanye West announces another Donda listening party

Kanye West has announced that another listening party for his new album 'Donda' will take place on August 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kanye West has announced that he is holding another listening event for his new album 'Donda'. The 44-year-old rapper will give fans the chance to...
CelebritiesVice

Kanye West is premiering DONDA again and might actually release it this time

Have you ever given in a piece of coursework that was really, really late? Like, just as you were printing it off and getting ready to hand it in, you found your teacher’s office locked, dark and closed for the summer? Kanye West may be experiencing something similar as he readies, yet again, to premiere his 10th album, DONDA, this time for an apparent release next week.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Points Out The Overlooked Female Nudity In His "Industry Baby" Music Video

For several reasons, the Hip-Hop community's main discourse this week has been centered around sexuality. DaBaby's homophobic comments at Rolling Loud have caused him to lose out on multiple paid opportunities, and in his defense, rap elder statesmen like T.I. and Boosie Badazz have unleashed their own problematic responses. This past weekend, Lil Nas X also released the prison-themed music video for "Industry Baby," which like its successor "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," has sparked backlash for the gay imagery that's predominantly featured in it.
New Haven Register

DaBaby Dropped From Lollapalooza Lineup Following Homophobic Comments

Following the rapper’s homophobic remarks at Rolling Loud on July 25, the Chicago festival has removed DaBaby from their Sunday lineup. A statement tweeted from Lollapalooza’s official Twitter account reads: “Lollapalooza was founded on diversity inclusivity, respect and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne Reps His Label With Blinding Young Money Chain

If there's one thing that rappers love, it's their chains. And being that Lil Wayne has long taken pride in his reputation as "the best rapper alive," at least in the eyes of some, it's only fitting that his collection features some truly stunning pieces. Now, Weezy has added what may very well be his finest piece yet, brought to life by Elliot Eliantte and representing the dynasty he unleashed upon the game.
HipHopDX.com

DaBaby & DaniLeigh Celebrate Their Worst-Kept Secret: ‘DaBiggest’

DaniLeigh has been highlighting her baby bump on social media since she revealed her pregnancy on July 16. After sharing her latest photo on Friday (July 30) and captioning it “#DaBiggest,” the move echoed one made by her ex-boyfriend DaBaby. The on-again, off-again couple dated for a few months before...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Rapper Fetty Wap's Daughter Lauren Maxwell Dead at Age 4

Fetty Wap is mourning the loss of a family member who passed away at far too young an age. The 30-year-old rapper's daughter Lauren Maxwell has died at age 4, with the girl's mother, Turquoise Miami, sharing the news to Instagram on Saturday, July 31, according to media reports. The post included heartbreaking footage of Lauren playing in a swimming pool.

Comments / 0

Community Policy