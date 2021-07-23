Tokyo Olympics Get Off to a Somber, Unnerving, Heavily Branded Start on NBC
Despite all odds, an ongoing pandemic and almost definitely common sense, the Olympic Games kicked off in Tokyo on Friday to much fanfare, a practically empty stadium and a sizable anti-Olympics protest outside that NBC pointedly never mentioned during its many hours of coverage. Mired in controversy, and unfolding in a country struggling to keep its COVID-19 infections under control, these Olympics are truly unlike no other — a fact the ceremony conveyed both on purpose and quite accidentally.www.nhregister.com
